Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:30 PM
Country Side United Methodist Church
3221 SW Burlingame Rd,
Topeka, KS
View Map
Christina "Tina" Snyder

Christina "Tina" Snyder Obituary
Christina "Tina" Snyder Christina Marie Snyder, daughter of Gail and Sandra Snyder, passed into her heavenly home on February 15, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Penwell-Gabel , 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka, Kansas followed by memorial services on Saturday, February 22,2020 at 1:30pm at Country Side United Methodist Church, 3221 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS 66611. Interment will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date. To view the full obituary and to leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
