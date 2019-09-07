Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
Christine Ann Oesterreich

Christine Ann Oesterreich Obituary
Christine Ann Oesterreich Christine Ann Oesterreich, 69, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019.

A Funeral Ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel - Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends an hour prior to service time. To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
