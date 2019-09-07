|
|
Christine Ann Oesterreich Christine Ann Oesterreich, 69, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel - Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends an hour prior to service time. To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019