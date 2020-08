Christopher Messier, 28, formerly of Topeka, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 pm on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Harvesters. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in Christopher's memory. To read his full obituary or leave a message for the family, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com