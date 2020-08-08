Austin, Texas--Christopher "Chris" Hamilton, 41, of Austin, Texas was born September 2, 1978 in Topeka, Kansas to William C. and Jo Ann (Priebe) Hamilton. He attended Lyndon Schools and graduated from Lyndon High School in 1997. He also graduated from Flint Hills Technical School in Auto Mechanics.
He worked as an Auto/Diesel mechanic for many years in Topeka, Olathe, Overland Park and recently in Austin, Texas. He took pride in his work and enjoyed working on remodeling houses. He could do about anything he set his mind to and took pride in his work. He loved the great outdoors, boating at the lake, fishing, hiking and spending time with friends and family.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Bill, and his grandparents, Bill and Audrey Priebe and Bob and Joy Hamilton.
Chris is survived by his mother, Jo Ann Hamilton of Topeka; his brother, Mark (Megan) Hamilton of Lawrence; his niece, Jenna Hamilton of Osage City; step niece and nephew, Lauren and Dylan Anderson; and his dog, Bleu.
Graveside services for Chris will be held at 11:30am on Tuesday, August 11 at the Vassar Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00am on Tuesday at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made payable to the Chris Hamilton Memorial Fund, to be designated later, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Casual dress is requested by the family. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com
.