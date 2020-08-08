1/1
Christopher "Chris" Hamilton
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Austin, Texas--Christopher "Chris" Hamilton, 41, of Austin, Texas was born September 2, 1978 in Topeka, Kansas to William C. and Jo Ann (Priebe) Hamilton. He attended Lyndon Schools and graduated from Lyndon High School in 1997. He also graduated from Flint Hills Technical School in Auto Mechanics.

He worked as an Auto/Diesel mechanic for many years in Topeka, Olathe, Overland Park and recently in Austin, Texas. He took pride in his work and enjoyed working on remodeling houses. He could do about anything he set his mind to and took pride in his work. He loved the great outdoors, boating at the lake, fishing, hiking and spending time with friends and family.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Bill, and his grandparents, Bill and Audrey Priebe and Bob and Joy Hamilton.

Chris is survived by his mother, Jo Ann Hamilton of Topeka; his brother, Mark (Megan) Hamilton of Lawrence; his niece, Jenna Hamilton of Osage City; step niece and nephew, Lauren and Dylan Anderson; and his dog, Bleu.

Graveside services for Chris will be held at 11:30am on Tuesday, August 11 at the Vassar Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00am on Tuesday at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made payable to the Chris Hamilton Memorial Fund, to be designated later, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Casual dress is requested by the family. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Vassar Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved