Christopher J. "Chris" Quintin

Christopher J. "Chris" Quintin Obituary
Christopher J. "Chris" Quintin Christopher J. Quintin, 44, Kansas City, MO., passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Chris was born July 1, 1975 in Topeka, the son of Ansel and Marilyn Quintin. He graduated from Washburn Rural High School in 1993.

He worked as a wood finisher and was formerly employed by Integrity Wood Coatings and was also self employed.

Chris married LaDonnna Leuthold. They were married 24 years, but were recently separated.

Survivors include sons, Cameron and Conrad Quintin; parents, Ansel "Whitey" and Marilyn "Kay" Quintin; 11 siblings; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
