Christopher Jordan Jackson
Christopher Jordan Jackson, 27, Topeka, died unexpectedly June 2, 2020.

A visitation will be 3:00-5:00 p.m. Thursday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where the funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603. Donations may be mailed or made through the funeral home website.

The complete obituary is posted at www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
