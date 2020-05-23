|
|
Christopher Scott Smith Christopher Scott Smith, 22, went to be with our Lord while sleeping, on May 19, 2020.
Christopher was born July 7, 1997, to Chris and Beth (Biskie) Smith.
Christopher graduated from Seaman High School (2015) and would then attend Exploring Life in Topeka.
He brought joy to his family and those that knew him. Christopher's time on earth, made those around him feel blessed in the small things. Despite Christopher's quiet nature, he made his wants known. He loved his numbers, letters, and loved sorting and shuffling cards. Christopher enjoyed time with his siblings, imitating funny faces and dancing the "hot dog" dance. Watching the cars go by at grandma's house was always the highlight of his day. Christopher loved anything that had wheels.
Special thanks to The Capper Foundation, KNI, Dr. Moscow, and the following teacher teams: Ragel, Lee, Sutton, Konrade, Komiya, Reardon, and Besser. Thanks also to the Exploring Life team.
He will be remembered for his belly laugh that would fill the room and also his warm embrace. His family is comforted knowing that he is talking and dancing the streets of Heaven.
He is survived by his parents and siblings, Brooke, Connor, and Clay Smith of Topeka. He is also survived by grandparents Peter and Karen Smith (Topeka), Janet Cast (Topeka), Fred and Sara Biskie (Charlotte, Mich.).
The memorial service/celebration of life will be held on May 26th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Capper Foundation or of Kansas. To leave a message for the family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020