|
|
Christopher T. Webb Christopher T. Webb (46)Born on June 13th,1973 in Topeka, KS. He took his place in Heaven on August 17th, 2019. Chris was employed by Dillon's (Kroger) for the past 9 years, as a maintenance tech. He was an avid Outdoorsman and had a passion for Drag Racing. Survived by: his mother, Carol Kincade, Topeka, KS; Siblings, Ron Webb (Renee), Saginaw, TX, Deana Webb (Terry), Tim Webb (Sherry) , Significant other, Jennifer Still, Two Sons: Zach Webb (Alannah), Alex Webb and three granddaughters, all of Topeka, KS. Also, Survived by Aunt Beverly Barton (Ken), Perry, KS, many Nieces, and Nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday August 25th, 2019 from 1-4PM at the Foundry, 400 SW 33rd Street in Topeka, KS. The "Webb Education Fund" has been setup through Kaw Valley Bank in Memory of Chris.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019