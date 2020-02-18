|
C.J. Hiestand C. J. Hiestand, 72, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020.
He was born January 19, 1948, in Ottawa, Kansas, the son of Charles and Georgia (Adams) Hiestand. C.J. grew up on a farm southwest of Welda, KS. He attended school at Welda where he graduated from high school in 1966.
He received a Bachelor's of Science from Emporia State University.
He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He started with Goodyear Tire Company in incentive sales at the retail stores and quickly advanced to Assistant Store Manager, where he worked for over 40 years.
C.J. loved sports and was an avid Washburn Rural and Washburn University fan. Family was important to C.J. he made a point to attend nieces and nephews sports activities. He was known as an Uncle C.J. to many. He enjoyed all music, especially country music.
Survivors include a son, Brandon Hiestand, Topeka; brother, Marv (Trisha) Hiestand, Topeka; sister, Patty (Ray) Spencer, Westphalia, Mary (Dennis) Gillaspie, Tecumseh, many nieces, nephews and good friends, Mike and Anita Krallman.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Dove Cremations, Funerals and Receptions Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS 66610.
A visitation will be 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 219 S Oak St, Garnett, KS 66032. A private graveside service will be later at Welda Cemetery in Welda, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Washburn University Foundation, 1729 SW MacVicar, Ave., Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020