Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feuerborn Family Funeral Service
219 S Oak
Garnett, KS 66032
(785) 448-5411
Resources
More Obituaries for C.J. Hiestand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C.J. Hiestand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
C.J. Hiestand Obituary
C.J. Hiestand C. J. Hiestand, 72, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020.

He was born January 19, 1948, in Ottawa, Kansas, the son of Charles and Georgia (Adams) Hiestand. C.J. grew up on a farm southwest of Welda, KS. He attended school at Welda where he graduated from high school in 1966.

He received a Bachelor's of Science from Emporia State University.

He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

He started with Goodyear Tire Company in incentive sales at the retail stores and quickly advanced to Assistant Store Manager, where he worked for over 40 years.

C.J. loved sports and was an avid Washburn Rural and Washburn University fan. Family was important to C.J. he made a point to attend nieces and nephews sports activities. He was known as an Uncle C.J. to many. He enjoyed all music, especially country music.

Survivors include a son, Brandon Hiestand, Topeka; brother, Marv (Trisha) Hiestand, Topeka; sister, Patty (Ray) Spencer, Westphalia, Mary (Dennis) Gillaspie, Tecumseh, many nieces, nephews and good friends, Mike and Anita Krallman.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Dove Cremations, Funerals and Receptions Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS 66610.

A visitation will be 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 219 S Oak St, Garnett, KS 66032. A private graveside service will be later at Welda Cemetery in Welda, KS.

Memorial contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Washburn University Foundation, 1729 SW MacVicar, Ave., Topeka, KS 66604.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit

www.DoveTopeka.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -