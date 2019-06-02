|
|
Claire Elaine "Natalie" Teasley Claire Elaine "Natalie" Teasley, 95, of Topeka, who was deeply loved by her family and friends, passed away on May 27, 2019.
She was born on April 29, 1924 in Natoma, KS the daughter of Harvey P. McFadden and Beulah (Zimmerman) McFadden-Simon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Kenneth Ross Teasley and siblings Ivalee Schell and Edwin McFadden.
She graduated from Iola High School in 1942 and stepped up with thousands of other women, supporting her country as a Rosie the Riveter in California during WWII.
Natalie served her family as a devoted mother and homemaker for many years. As an Air Force wife, she accompanied her husband across the country and overseas for 30 years on their many assignments.
Later she was a legal secretary and also volunteered as the executive secretary of Active Prime Timers of Topeka, where she utilized her excellent computer skills composing newsletters and publications.
She was a member of Daughters of American Revolution. Natalie's interests included oil painting, crocheting, needlepoint, as well as many other types of handwork. She was an avid reader. Above all else she enjoyed spending time with family.
She is survived by children, Martin Mack Teasley (Ingeborg) of Abilene KS, Kenlie Kay Bell (Ronald) of Dublin GA, Brooke Eileen Teasley (David Coe) of Topeka KS, Tamra Lynne Teasley (Stefan Newbold) of Lincoln NE; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Eloise Teasley and Lorraine McFadden; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In following her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Natalie will be inurned next to her husband at Fort Riley Post Cemetery with graveside services at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to Interim HealthCare and Hospice, 1251 SW Arrowhead, Topeka KS 66604 or, in loving memory of her husband, to the Topeka , 3625 SW 29th Street, Topeka, KS 66614.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is handling arrangements. To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 2 to June 3, 2019