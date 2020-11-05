1/
Claire Friedman
1940 - 2020
Claire Friedman, age 80, died in Topeka on October 22, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born July 22, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio to Frances (Meyer) Mack and James Friedman.

Claire grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. She moved to Topeka and in 1975 opened Scandinavian Imports. For more than 40 years of operating the store, she devoted herself to the beauty of small things - ornaments, wind-up toys, orbs, nutcrackers, crystals, jewelry, nested dolls, and the cards she chose every year with such care. She was utterly committed to and grateful for her loyal customers, her employees, and her dear friends in Topeka.

Claire was intellectually curious, deeply interested in what was going on in the world, and she had a quirky and occasionally wicked sense of humor.

In addition to her store, her family and friends, Claire had a couple of other passions. Gardening gave her great joy, especially her glorious roses and peonies. She loved children, which was clear from the way she interacted with them in her store, the toys she so thoughtfully chose and sold there, and her devotion to her nephews. Her passion for baseball was legend. She was a loyal Royals fan and rarely missed seeing or listening to a game. Her friend Ann Palmer said this: "I smile, thinking about that Royals Flag she flew on her car through the mediocre years, the bad years and the World Series winning year - she was a real fan!" Her siblings, for many years now in Seattle Mariners country, smile, too. Claire came by her love of baseball naturally, growing up with her family going to Cincinnati Reds games. Baseball was a summer constant. Over the last few decades, we were sometimes listening to competing Royals/Mariners games on the radio while having a long-distance conversation.

Claire is survived by her sister, Barbara Mack, and her brother, Ralph Mack, and three nephews she adored. A celebration of Claire's life will be arranged when people can travel and gather again. If you would like to remember Claire, please make a donation in her honor to your favorite charity. Davidson Funeral Home is assisting the family. davidsonfuneral.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
