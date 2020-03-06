|
Clara I. (Deters) Krogman Clara Irene Krogman, 95, of Baileyville, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Life Care Center of Seneca.
On May 4, 1949, she married Leonard Krogman at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baileyville. Leonard passed away on May 1, 2014.
Clara is survived by her daughter, Janice (Carl) Koch of Axtell; three grandsons: Jason, Kevin, and Kyle Koch, all of the Kansas City area; one granddaughter, Brie Krogman, of Eagle Point, Oregon, and seven great- grandchildren. Preceding her in death besides her husband, Leonard, were her sons: Jimmy at the age of 3 in 1953, and Bill at the age of 43 in 2006
A rosary will be prayed at 2 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 AM Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Benedict. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be given for Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging, and sent in care of the family.
To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020