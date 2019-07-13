|
Clara L. (Perry) Long Clara Louise Long, 74, of Hoyt, KS, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home.
Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Private family inurnment will be in the Hoyt Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Hoyt Fire Dept. or Heart of Jackson Humane Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019