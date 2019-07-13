Home

Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th P.O. Box 270
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th P.O. Box 270
Holton, KS 66436
Clara L. (Perry) Long


1944 - 2019
Clara L. (Perry) Long Obituary
Clara L. (Perry) Long Clara Louise Long, 74, of Hoyt, KS, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home.

Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Private family inurnment will be in the Hoyt Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Hoyt Fire Dept. or Heart of Jackson Humane Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.

www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019
