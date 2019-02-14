|
Clara M. (Riedel) Finan Salina - Clara M. Riedel Finan, 86, died February 11, 2019. She was born April 3, 1932 in St. Peter, KS, the daughter of John and Anna Katherine (Rome) Riedel. She married her husband, Jerry, on Sept. 12, 1953 in Salina. She was a bank teller for UMB and co-owner of Designs & Accents Flower Shop and an office manager for Dr. Bruce Johnson. She was a member of the St. Mary's Parish, Ladies of Columbus, SRHC Ladies Aux, Beta SIgma Phi Sorority, Lady Elks and enjoyed the card game, Pitch.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald "Jerry" in 1998, and a brothers, Edward, Joe and John, and sisters, Isabel Fiffe, Aurelia Artzer, Viola Gross and Leona Kinderknecht.
She is survived by her daughters: Malynn Gasswint (Randall), Broken Arrow, OK; Pamela Welsh (Todd), Salina; Grandcildren, Brett (Amber) Gasswint, Navarre, Fl, Tyler Gasswint, Tulsa, OK, McKenzie and Rase Welsh, Salina; her brothers, Vern Riedel, Morland, and Robert Riedel, Topeka; and sisters, Jeannie Gross, Hays, Doris Perry, Salina, Vera Hartman, Grainfield, and Mary Lynn Ryan, Salina.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Queen of the Universe Catholic Church, Salina. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 pm Thursday evening, Feb. 14th, at the Ryan Mortuary where the family will receive friends from 5 until 7 pm and Vigil Services will be held at 7:00 pm. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Church, St. Mary's Grade School or Sacred Heart Jr.Sr. High School, all of Salina. For more information or to leave condolences go to www.ryanmortuary.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019