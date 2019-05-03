|
Clara "Fern" (Howland) Shaw Clara "Fern" (Howland) Shaw, 86, of Topeka, passed away on April 30, 2019 at Midland Hospice.
She was born on February 12, 1933 in Troy, KS the daughter of Henry Howland, Sr. and Edna Earle (Huber) Howland. She graduated from Seaman High School in 1951 and was selected homecoming queen her senior year. She was employed by the State of Kansas and retired in 1990 from the Kansas Supreme Court as an administrative technician in the Office of Judicial Administration.
Fern married Eldin Shaw on April 1, 1960, who has been a wonderful husband and stepdad to daughter, Sandy. They just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. She was married to Leo Ullmann from 1953-1958 and had daughter, Sandy (Ullmann) Griffith of Topeka.
Fern was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. She dearly loved her family and had a giving heart and natural desire to give to others. She had a beautiful smile, fun personality, and a truly loving and caring heart. Her sweet nature will leave an amazing legacy for all who loved and knew her. God has received a very special angel who has left us with precious memories and love in our hearts forever.
Survivors include her husband, Eldin; one daughter, Sandy (Ullmann) Griffith and and son-in-law, Scott Griffith, of Topeka; two grandsons, Dustin (Patty) Griffith of Geneva, IL, and Jared (Jessica) Griffith of Overland Park, KS; three great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Alexander Griffith of Geneva, IL, and Haleigh Griffith of Overland Park, KS. She also has a special niece, Tamara (Howland) Russell (Brian).
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Henry "Junior" Howland.
The family will receive friends during a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Avenue, Topeka. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. The family will host a reception immediately following the services at the Parker-Price Reception Center, 1940 NW Central. Private burial will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2019