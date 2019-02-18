|
Clarel N. Herring Clarel N. Herring, 88, Burlingame, Kansas, passed away February 9, 2019 at Presbyterian Manor in Topeka, Kansas.
She was born January 9, 1931 in Johnson, Kansas to Glen & Elma Stoner. She and her parents moved to Sandpoint, Idaho in 1935 during the dust bowl. In November of 1941 they moved to San Francisco, California so her father could work in the shipyards. Following WWII she and her family moved back to Sandpoint, Idaho where she graduated high school. She then attended one year of college in Denver, Colorado.
In 1949 she met Bill R. Herring. They were married on November 6, 1949 in Lamar, Colorado. He preceded her in death in 1982. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a great grandson, Billy Ross Shepard.
Bill and Clarel raised five children in the White Mountains of Arizona. She was church treasurer and pianist at Pinetop Baptist Church for many years. She worked for Southwest Forest Industries and then for White Mountain Apache Tribe until her retirement in 1996. At that time she moved to Burlingame, Kansas.
Clarel was an avid quilter, reader and she loved to play cards with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Cathy (Tom) Shepard, Larry Herring, Joyce (Bill) Sherry, Julie Sanders, Darrell (Gloria) Herring, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A graveside funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Burlingame Cemetery. Clarel will lie in state from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Carey Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Burlingame Library or Burlingame First Responders and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, Kansas 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019