Clarence Albert Dabney Clarence Albert Dabney, 89 of Raymondville, MO, passed away July 10, 2019, at the St. James Veterans Home, in St. James, Missouri. A celebration of his life will be held at the Evans Funeral Home in Houston, MO - visitation is from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, with a memorial service from 11 am to 12 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Online condolences can be made at www.yourtribute.com

Al was born on December 15, 1929 to Frances Terrill, and Ora Oliver Dabney. AL is survived by his sister, Bonnie (Rob) Robinson, Edgar Springs, MO; brother, Emerson Dabney, Topeka, KS.; son, Steven (Jill) Dabney, daughters, Gail (Dodie) Dabney, Alberta (Tommy) Culbreath, Lise Dabney (Terry) and Alison (Jamie) Dabney and many loving grandchildren, Rachel, Trevor, Trent, Jeremiah, Sarah, Max, and Tess, with 5 great grandchildren, Victor, Vincent, Ava, Cameron, and Kaylee and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Ora Dabney, wife, Marlene Dabney (Clark), brothers Oliver Ora Dabney and William Dabney.

Al enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors and was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all. As a Veteran of the Korean War, he served his country and attained the rank of Sargent in the Army. After an honorable discharge, he co- owned Southern Terrazzo with 1 brother, later he bought a log home franchise (New England Log Homes) and retired to his home of record, in Houston, MO.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019
