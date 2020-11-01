Clarence E. Smith passed away peacefully at Midland Hospice House October 24, 2020.
He was born March 14,1935 at Lebo, Kansas, the son of Alva Fay Smith and Clara (Taylor) Smith.
Clarence grew up on a farm, one of eight children, in the Valley Falls, Kansas community. He graduated from Winchester High School and served many years in the Army National Guard.
He spent most of his working life at Montgomery Wards, as Service Department Manager and as a service technician. There was nothing Clarence couldn't fix and was always eager to help everyone who had a problem. Just call Clarence.
Clarence is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Lovie (Langdon) Smith. He is also survived by his devoted daughter Kandi (Glen) Wells, granddaughter Ashley (Adam) Craig, grandson Rich (Brandi) Wells and great grandchildren Trinity, Ainsley, and Cooper; one brother Howard (Fredonna) Smith; three sisters Leita (Don) Hiebsch, Bessie (Ralph) Brewer, and Dorothy Frost and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by brothers Marvin Smith, Gene, Melvin, and Bob Breitsprecher.
A celebration of life will be at a later date as permitted by Covid restrictions. Cards of condolence may be sent to Lovie Smith, 3200 Bristol Rd, # 112, Topeka, KS. 66614.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midland Hospice, 200 SW Frazier Circle,Topeka, 66606.
To leave a message for his family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.