Clarice Rose Thomsen Clarice Rose Thomsen, 88, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church. Family will greet friends one hour prior at the church, where a parish rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Private family interment will be later at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
