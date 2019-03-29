|
|
Clarice Rose Thomsen Clarice Rose Thomsen, 88, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church. Family will greet friends one hour prior at the church, where a parish rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Private family interment will be later at Mount Hope Cemetery.
To leave a message for the family online and to view the full obituary, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019