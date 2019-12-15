|
Clarine Keck Lois Clarine Keck, 92, passed away on December 13, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on December 10, 1927 in Sabetha, the daughter of Andrew and Gladys (DeMetz) Brunner. She graduated from Sabetha High School in 1945. Following graduation she attended Stuart Beauty Academy in Topeka. In her career as a beautician she worked in Sabetha, KS and Prairie Village, KS. She was married to Cyril Keck on August 2, 1953 in Sabetha, he preceded her in death in 2014. Clarine and Cyril moved to Bella Vista, AR in retirement, where they enjoyed spending time with friends. Some of her favorite things were working in her beautiful flower beds, playing golf, fishing and attending art classes. She is survived by her brother, Robert (Eloise) Brunner of Hoyt, KS; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Rolling Hills for their love and care over the years. Following her wishes, cremation has taken place. Graveside service will be held at a later date in Marysville, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019