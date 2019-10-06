Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Joseph "Joe" Edwards


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude Joseph "Joe" Edwards Obituary
Claude Joseph "Joe" Edwards Claude "Joe" Edwards, 82, of Lecompton, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019.

He was born September 15, 1937, in Wellsville, Kansas, the son of William and Oma (Jackson) Edwards. Joe was employed by Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in DeSoto, KS retiring from there.

Claude married Patricia (Favinger) Edwards on September 1, 1964

Survivors include wife, Patricia Edwards sons, Bill (Regina) Edwards, Claude Joseph Edwards, Jr., grandchildren, Amanda Edwards, Dylan Edwards, niece, Patty Davis, nephew, Larry Davis.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to - Topeka 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102 Topeka, KS 66614.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit

www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now