Claude Joseph "Joe" Edwards Claude "Joe" Edwards, 82, of Lecompton, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019.
He was born September 15, 1937, in Wellsville, Kansas, the son of William and Oma (Jackson) Edwards. Joe was employed by Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in DeSoto, KS retiring from there.
Claude married Patricia (Favinger) Edwards on September 1, 1964
Survivors include wife, Patricia Edwards sons, Bill (Regina) Edwards, Claude Joseph Edwards, Jr., grandchildren, Amanda Edwards, Dylan Edwards, niece, Patty Davis, nephew, Larry Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to - Topeka 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102 Topeka, KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019