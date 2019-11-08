|
|
Claude Lawrence Grinnell Claude Lawrence Grinnell, 74, of Topeka, KS passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home. He was born July 13, 1945 in Topeka, KS; the son of Joseph and Nellie Mae (Myers) Grinnell.
He graduated from Topeka High School in 1963 and attended one year at Haskell Indian Nation University (formerly named Haskell Institute). After high school, he proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era; stationed in Puerto Rico. Claude was a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.
Claude worked many years running a printing press for KSHSAA. He later worked for the Prairie Band Casino as a heavy-duty cleaner.
In 1966 he was united in marriage to Carol Shobney-Heimiller. To this union they shared a daughter, Kim Schimmel. They later divorced. He later married Susan Mitchell; they later divorced.
Survivors include his daughter, Kim Schimmel of Topeka, KS; a brother, Bob Grinnell of Tiff City, MO; 2 grandchildren, Austin and Ainsley Schimmel and a nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Nellie Grinnell; 2 sisters, Sara Conner and Lorraine Bales and a brother, Gene Grinnell.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436 is in charge of arrangements. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019