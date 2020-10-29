Claude Ray "Pup" Crocker passed away at home on October 25, 2020. He was 83. He was born on June 26th, 1937 in Paola, KS., to William and Roxy Crocker, who proceed him in death. Claude was one of ten siblings, eight have gone before him.
Claude left Topeka to join the Marine Corp and was stationed in San Diego, CA. After leaving the service, Claude moved to Santa Barbara, where he met Patricia Masters and were later married. They celebrated their 58th anniversary in March. They have three daughters: Lucy Stacy (Mike), Lori Flowers (Jay), and Courtney Higgins (Joe). They also have four grandchildren: Kano Stacy, Becky Stacy, Lindsay King and Autumn Sieff.
Dad had his own business for most of his life, as a mechanic. He also restored a number of beautiful, classic cars. He had a passion for flying and became a private pilot, logging enough hours for his commercial license. Family reunions would rival the best cars shows.
Dad was a die-hard Ford man. He had a slew of cool cars throughout the years, including his '64 Fairlane. Later in life he became a food snob, deciding chocolate-chip cookies and vanilla ice cream was the best diet possible.
Dad loved his grand-kids and his brothers were his best friends. He loved being back in a farm style of life with mom. He enjoyed running cows on their place and talking to the geese and chickens. His old fashioned beliefs and integrity were ever present through his life and his loss leaves a big void in our lives. He could always make you laugh in the toughest times, and he kept that humor right to the end.
As were dad's wishes, there will be no service. Cremation will be with Midwest Cremation Society. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal charity of your choice
.