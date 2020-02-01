|
Claudene Marie Watkins SMITH CENTER, KS - Claudene Marie Watkins Ickard passed away on Monday January 27, 2020 at the Smith County Memorial Hospital in Smith Center, KS, at the age of 82. She was born in Portis, KS on January 6, 1938, the 2nd daughter of Ira Wesley and Lucille Hill Watkins. She was predeceased by her parents, older sister Marilyn Jean (Jeanie) Watkins Greenfield, a daughter, Sheri Lynn Davis, and a grandson, Wesley John Waugh. She is survived by daughters Tamara Shifrin, Woodbridge, VA; Melanie Reed, Lee's Summit, MO, Melissa Johnson (Ray), Lansing, KS, Kristin Boyd, Las Vegas, NV, and son Kyle Reed, Lansing, KS, in addition to 7 grand-children, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Ms. Ickard worked in Human Resources at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for over 30 years and made many friends and had a lot of fun. Her life really did revolve around her career and interaction with colleagues. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Topeka, KS until her death. Her biggest passion in life was her allegiance to The University of Kansas Jayhawks, especially football and basketball.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to either Ronald McDonald House or St. Jude's Research Hospital, sent in care of the funeral home.
