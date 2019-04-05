Home

Claudia M. Cerrone

Claudia M. Cerrone Obituary
Claudia M. Cerrone Claudia M. Cerrone, 93, of Topeka, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Brewster Place.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where a visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 S.W. 21st St., Topeka, Kansas 66614.

To view Claudia's full obituary and leave a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
