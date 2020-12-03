ONAGA - Clayton Dodds, 81, formerly of Onaga, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Westy Community Care Home in Westmoreland.
He was born October 31, 1939 in the Neuchatel Community north of Onaga, the son of Galen and Alvira Talley Dodds. He graduated from Onaga High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Kansas State University.
After college, Clayton had worked for Farm Bureau Insurance in Manhattan, then moving to Onaga he worked at the Town and Country Market. He built what in now the Onaga Community Building, and operated Dodds Farm Supply there. He later started Insurance Services of Onaga. Clayton was also a farmer and a cattleman.
He was a member of the First Congregational Church, UCC in Onaga, the Onaga Jaycees, Onaga Lions Club, and was Past President of the Onaga Chamber of Commerce.
He married Sharon Kay Coder on September 3, 1960 in Manhattan. She preceded him in death on June 24, 2012.
Survivors include two daughters, Elizabeth Matzke (Bobby), Wheaton and Susie Ehrlich (Monty), Topeka; a sister, Patricia Wagner, Augusta; six grandchildren, Becky Nider, Josh Boswell, Craig Boswell, Sierra Valburg, Kyle Ehrlich and Ryan Ehrlich, and eleven great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Clayton's Life is planned for next summer. A register book will be available to sign on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Onaga. Memorials are suggested to the Onaga Community Center or the Onaga Lions Club, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 312, Onaga, 66521. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com