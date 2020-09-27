Vassar--Clayton John Cross, 47, passed away on September 23, 2020 at the K.U. Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. He was born on September 6, 1973 in Topeka, Kansas, the son of John and Earlene High Cross.
Clayton had grown up in Carbondale and had moved to Lake Pomona near Vassar, Kansas in 2003.
Clayton had worked for Wal-Mart Distribution for 9 years and had worked as an exterminator for Schendel Pest Control in Topeka for the last several years. He was a member of the N.R.A., enjoyed fishing, shooting, spending time with his family and especially with his granddaughter, Leah.
On April 16, 2005, Clayton was married to Tabitha Gregersen in Overbrook, Kansas.
Clayton is survived by his wife, Tabitha of the home; his three children, Tyton Burton of Vassar, Savannah Cross of the home and Xavier Cross of the home; his father and stepmother, John and Debbie Cross of Carbondale; his mother and stepfather, Earlene and David Snook of Topeka; his two brothers, Tommy (Chris) Cross of Topeka and their kids, Danielle, Tanner and Tyler; Charley (Kara) Cross of Colorado and their daughter, Adalyna; his two sisters, Becky Cross of Topeka and Ashlee (CJ) Stark of Carbondale and their children, Allison, Morgan, Jayden and Liam; his two step brothers, Chris (Lori) McCain of Overbrook and their children, Shelbi, Madeline, Blake and Cody; and Josh McCain and his children, Corbin and Macy; his father and mother-in-law, Rob and Teresa Gregersen of Leroy; his two sisters-in-law, Sabrina Gregersen and her children, Viktor and Alastor and Crystal Bowman; and his pride and joy, granddaughter, Leah Burton.
Clayton's family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00pm on Wednesday, September 30 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. A service and celebration of life will start at 7:00pm. Memorial contributions for Clayton may be made payable to the Clayton Cross Memorial Fund, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com
