Clement "Bill" Hochard Clement William "Bill" Hochard, 90, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Bill was born June 30, 1929, in Centralia, Kansas, the son of Charles E. and Mary E. Miller Hochard. He graduated from Centralia High School. On April 6, 1951, Bill married the love of his life, Ruth Virginia Jager in Albany, Oregon. They would have celebrated 69 years of marriage this year.
Bill retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in June of 1992 with 34 years of service. He previously worked as a driver for the ButterKrust Bread Company, servicing the smaller communities North of Topeka.
Bill was a kind and loving Grandad to 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Bill and his wife took pride in gathering the family for many events including holidays, birthdays and vacations.
Bill was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Bill's other love in life was hunting. He went quail and pheasant hunting for 45 consecutive years with family and friends. Bill later enjoyed deer hunting with his son and grandson.
Bill is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Carol Haslouer, Topeka, Jack Hochard (Marilyn), St. Joseph, Missouri, Charlene Yerion (Mike), O'Fallon, Missouri, and Ron Hochard (Sherri), Topeka; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Vicky Aker, great-grandson, Noah Aker, parents, and siblings, Lawrence Hochard, Melvin Hochard, Donald Hochard, Marcella Smith, and, Dorothy Kent.
The rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where visitation will follow until 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th Street, Topeka KS 66604. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lee Ann Britain Infant Development Center, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020