Cleo Frances (Siegrist) Wickham

Cleo Frances (Siegrist) Wickham Cleo Frances (Siegrist) Wickham, 80, of Topeka, died April 13.

Frances was born in Simpson, KS, April 1, 1939, to Vivien & Cleo Siegrist. She graduated from Simpson High School. Frances married Charles (Chuck) W. Wickham April 2, 1960.

She is survived by husband Charles (Chuck) Wickham; children Scott (wife Meg) & Tracy (daughter Jordan Farris), She was preceded in death by son, Clay Wickham. Frances had seven grandchildren (including two step-granddaughters) and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial arrangements will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, 4/24 at University United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, consider making a gift to the Jordan Farris College Fund at Community National Bank, 5431 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
