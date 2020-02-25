Home

Cletus G. Manhart Cletus G. Manhart, 83, of Silver Lake passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born September 9, 1936, in Grinnell, Kansas, son of Joseph and Ann Zimmerman Manhart. He is survived by his wife, Louise, and five children: Steve Manhart, Birmingham, AL; Jerry (Karen) Manhart, Shawnee; Karen (Dave) Palmer, Auburn; Joanna (Brian) Fair, Andale; Jason (Jamie) Manhart, Silver Lake; and his sister Loretta (Ed) Schwerdt, Topeka. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Abbie and Chad Manhart, Brandon, Easton, Trent, and Carson Fair, and Jersey, Journey, and Jax Manhart.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Rossville, interment to follow. Visitation will be at the church 6:00 to 8:00 PM February 26, followed by rosary. Full online obituary can be viewed at www.piperfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church Building Fund or the Topeka Rescue Mission. Piper Funeral Home 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
