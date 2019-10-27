Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Clifford Dean Mauck

Clifford Dean Mauck Obituary
Clifford Dean Mauck Clifford Dean Mauck, 67, Berryton, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.

Dean was born September 8, 1952, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Donald and Betty Tindall Mauck. He graduated from Topeka West High School in 1970. Dean married Cheryl Paxson on August 21, 1976, in Burlington, Kansas. He was a stay-at-home dad to their daughter, Carly. Dean was a self-taught gunsmith and an avid World War II enthusiast. He enjoyed collecting model cars and building model tanks. Dean was a member of the .

Dean is survived by his wife Cheryl; daughter, Carly Nixon (Joey); three grand-dogs; and family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Graveside service will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 8616 SE Ratner Road, Berryton KS 66409. Memorial contributions may be made to the Combat Air Museum at Forbes Field, or Heartland Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
