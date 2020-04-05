|
Clifford Ray "C.R." Worthing Clifford Ray "C.R." Worthing, 68, of Wamego, KS, passed away at his home on Friday, April 3, 2020.
On April 13, 1951, C.R. was born in Westmoreland, KS to Kenneth Ray and Fern Louise (Julien) Worthing. C.R. attended Wamego schools, graduating from Wamego High School in 1969. In 1978, he took over the local Amoco until moving to the current location of C.R.'s Tire and Muffler in 1985. He owned and operated it until retiring in 2018. On January 1, 1981, he married Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Eberhart.
C.R. was a member of the Wamego United Methodist Church, Wamego Country Club, Kansas Tire Dealers and Oil Marketers Association, and the Wamego Chamber of Commerce which he was awarded the "Citizen of the Year" in 1996.. He loved cars and could work on anything with 4 wheels. He enjoyed taking road trips both near and far. Driving through his neighborhood, you always noticed how well kept and manicured his lawn was. C.R. enjoyed his work and made many friendships through his work and truly caring for people.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Eberhart Worthing of Wamego; his mother, Fern Worthing of Wamego; a daughter, Tambria Pfannenstiel (Mark) of Park City, KS; his sister, Linda Worthing Cottrell of Wamego; a brother, Gordon Worthing (Kim) of Lyndon, KS; 2 grandchildren, Gavin and Chloe McGee; 2 step-grandchildren, Trent and Taylor Pfannenstiel; 4 nieces and 2 nephews. His father preceded him in death in 2003.
A private chapel service will be held for the family on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, burial will follow in Belvue Cemetery. Friends may call at the Stewart Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 7th from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. A Celebration of C.R.'s Life will be held at a later date TBA. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested a memorial to C.R. and Cindy Worthing Vocational Scholarship Fund- c/o Wamego Community Foundation and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may also be left at: www.stewartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020