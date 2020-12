Clifford Harrison Wright, 66, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020.Cliff was employed by the Seven Up Bottling Company and the Sutton family for over two decades. Since 1991, Cliff and Steve Gleason, his partner in life and in business, co-owned University Flowers at 17th and Washburn Avenue.Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.Please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com for Cliff's full obituary.