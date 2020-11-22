Clifton L. Hess, 77, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at his daughter's home in Seneca, Kansas.Clif was born July 7, 1943, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to James and Wilma Boswell Hess. He was a graduate of Mulvane High School, Mulvane, Kansas and Wichita State University. On February 24, 1973, Clif and Pamela Ann Robinson were united in marriage enjoying 47 years together. Clif was a public school educator at Onaga High School, Onaga, Kansas and at Washburn Rural High School, retiring in 2009.Survivors include his wife, Pam; children, Andy Hess and Molly Strathman (Andy); grandchildren, Caleb, Harper, Simon and Jenna Strathman; siblings, Carole Tipton, Dennis Hess (LaVae) and Teresa Turnbull (Jim). Clif was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Clinton and Ronnie Hess.Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required at all services.Memorial contributions may be made to Washburn University Foundation, for the Clif Hess Memorial Fund, which will support scholarships at Washburn Tech.Condolences may be sent online to