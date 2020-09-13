Clinton Craig Cooper of Colorado Springs, Colorado, beloved father, son and brother, passed away at the age of 30.
Clint was born on January 11, 1990, in Topeka, Kansas to Michael Cooper and Mary Cooper Evans. He proudly co-parented his beautiful baby boy, Leonidas Quinton Hakan Cooper, with Meral Sarper Cooper.
Clint was preceded in death by his father, Michael, and his paternal and maternal grandparents. He is survived by his son, Leo (18 months); wife, Meral Sarper Cooper; mother, Mary Evans; stepfather, Warren Evans; older sister, Christa; older brother, Robert; younger brother, Colby; stepsister, Taylor; and stepbrother, Drew.
Visitation will be Friday, September 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Rd, Topeka, KS 66614. Masks and social distance are required.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held the following morning. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page Saturday at 11a.m.
Memorial gifts to honor Clint's life may be given on behalf of his son, Leo. Checks may be made payable to "Leo Cooper" sent in care of the funeral home. Online gifts may be made at http://bit.ly/clintcooper
