Clinton H. Thompson, 87, Topeka, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
He married Betty Kerns in 1980. She survives. Other survivors include children, Clinton (Charlotte) Thompson, Jr., Clinese (Maxwell) Thompson-Brown, Mario (Jenni) Guerrero II, Lydia "Missy" Guerrero; 8 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.