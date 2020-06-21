Clyde E. Diehl
1937 - 2020
Lyndon--Clyde Eugene Diehl, 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home east of Lyndon. He was born on April 15, 1937 in Topeka, Kansas, the son of George and Fern (Erwin) Diehl.

Clyde had lived in Topeka and Lawrence most of his life. He moved to Lyndon in 1996.

Clyde worked many years as a glazier until his retirement. He served in the U.S. Navy Seabees and reserves from 1954 to 1962. Clyde was a member of the Northland Christian Church and attended the Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene, both in Topeka.

On December 12, 1996, Clyde was married to Ardis Ann (McCreight) Pierce in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, George and Fern.

Clyde is survived by his wife, Ardis Ann of the home; his children, Leslie, Michael, Ann, Tod, Tamara, Tondra, Sherri and Darren; five grandchildren, Jared, Emily, John, Joel and Candace; his brother, Glen Diehl of Madison, Alabama; and two sisters, Vera Frazier and Lola Hunter, both of Topeka.

Funeral services for Clyde will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, June 23 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Clyde will lie in state from 4:00 to 6:00pm on Monday at the funeral home and then the family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30pm. Burial will be in the Vassar Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Evidence of Journey: Belize Mission Project. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com. Masks are recommended for the visitation and service.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Lying in State
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
JUN
23
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
Funeral services provided by
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
