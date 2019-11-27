|
|
Clyde "Lowell" Sheets Clyde "Lowell" Sheets, 98, of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at a Topeka hospital. He was born November 22, 1921 in Topeka, the son of Clyde Archer and Gertrude Jessie (Brobst) Sheets.
Lowell attended Washburn Rural High School. He was an Army Air Corps Veteran during WWII. He was a farmer for all of his life.
Lowell married Irene Kathryn Smercheck on June 3, 1949. They later divorced.
Survivors include three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Lowell was preceded in death by two children, Dennis Sheets and Linda Hager.
As per Lowell's wishes, cremation has taken place and no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019