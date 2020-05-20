|
|
Cody Campbell Cody Campbell, 32, Topeka, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020 from 3pm-8pm at Parker-Price Funeral Home. Memorial services will be 11am Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wyat Campbell Fund c/o the funeral home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka, KS 66608. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Cody's family, visit
www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020