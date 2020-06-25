Cody Wayne Nelson, 21, Topeka, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.
He was born November 10, 1998, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Steve and Robin Nelson. Cody graduated from Washburn Rural High School. He was employed by Swims N Sweeps of Topeka.
Cody is survived by his parents, Steve and Robin Nelson, his sister, Ashlee Nelson, his two nieces, Lily and Baylee, his Aunt, Kim Lindensmith, uncle, Wayne Nelson, and grandmother, Lee Nelson. He is also survived by the love of his life, Monica Guillem.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert "Bob" Nelson.
Cody always had a love for good music, good food, skate boarding, friends and family. He was wild, caring, compassionate, and always kept things interesting.
To leave a message for Cody's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.