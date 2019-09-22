|
|
Col. David K. Burke, USAF, Ret. July 24th, 1945 - August 9th, 2019
Colonel Burke was born in Portland, Oregon. He served 27 years in the U.S. Air Force, and then with the Civil Air Patrol as the Liaison Officer for Kansas and Missouri. In July 1997, he transitioned to Senior Aerospace Science Instructor for the Air Force JROTC at Highland Park High School, and then at Branson High School, Branson, Missouri, serving a total of 18 years at those two schools.
Colonel Burke is survived by his beloved wife Nancy, their four children, Russell, Jeffrey and his spouse Amber, Katherine, Victoria and her spouse Brian Taylor, one Grandchild, Coen, and a brother, Harold.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at Williams Memorial Chapel of the College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, Missouri on September 28th, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019