Coleman C. Morris
Coleman C. Morris, 97, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away November 20, 2020. Born January 10, 1923, near Wreford, KS he was the son of Abraham Morris and Edith (Peterson) Morris and brother to Arieta Gage, Lois Champ, Robert Morris, and Verna Beacroft; all of whom preceded him in death.

He married Francis M. Hill June 12, 1954. They had three sons, Larry Morris, Rick Morris, and David Morris. Coleman worked as an electrician and is survived by his sons and nine grandchildren.

Coleman will be cremated and a private family internment will be held.

For a full obituary or to leave a message go to: www.midwestcremationsociety.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Cremation Society, Inc.
525 SE 37th St
Topeka, KS 66605
785-249-6815
