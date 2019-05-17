Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Colleen Blanton
Colleen Blanton Obituary
Colleen Blanton Colleen Blanton, age 88, of Topeka passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her home in Auburn. Colleen is survived by two daughters, Pamela Hendricks of Topeka and Kimberly Schlobohm of Topeka; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite K.U. or K.C. Chiefs outfit to the services. Visitation will follow the services. She will lie in state Tuesday from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be at the Half-Day Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2019
