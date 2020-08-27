1/1
Collin J. Carter
Collin J. Carter, 22, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Collin will lie in state Friday, August 28, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66606. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to Church of The Resurrection Leawood Recovery Support Groups, 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, KS 66224.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
