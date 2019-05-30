|
Colonel Darrell O. McNeil US Army Darrell O. McNeil, Colonel, US Army (Retired), 90, passed away on May 17, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. He was born January 17, 1929, in Delphos, Kansas, to Owen and Hazel (Hart) McNeil.
Darrell graduated from Peabody High School in 1947 and Kansas University in 1951. He was a Navy air intelligence officer during the Korean Conflict when he met his wife of 65 years, Janet Brickner, who was also an active duty Navy officer. Darrell attended KU Law School 1955-57, then went into the Army as a judge advocate, served overseas tours of duty in Germany and Vietnam, and retired in 1974 from his 23-year military career.
In Topeka, Darrell worked 29 years as a State of Kansas attorney in (1) Department of Administration, (2) Department of Social and Rehabilitative Services, and (3) Revisor of Statutes Office for the Kansas Legislature, retiring from the state in 2007.
Darrell loved to play piano and organ, and was fascinated with old homes and real estate. Those close to Darrell knew his true passion was for cars! He worked at Honeyman Auto Plaza for 12 years before passing.
Funeral service with full military honors will be August 26, 2019 at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. We also thank Advantaged Home Care for their kind support.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019