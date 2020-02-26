|
|
Colonel (Retired) William Robert "Bill" Moser Colonel (Retired) William "Bill" Robert Moser, 84, Topeka, died February 14, 2020, in Topeka, KS. He was born September 29, 1935 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the son of Ferdinand T. Moser and Helen M. Moser.
Colonel Moser served for more than 30 years in the United States Army. He was commissioned on June 25, 1957, as a distinguished military graduate of the ROTC program at St. Peter's College, Jersey City, New Jersey, and accepted a regular Army commission on that date. His military career spanned three decades and was highlighted by two tours in Germany where he commanded E Troop, 2nd Squadron, 14th Armored Cavalry Regiment and 4th Battalion, 64th Armor, 3rd Infantry Division. He served two tours in Vietnam as Troop and Staff Advisor, Vietnamese 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment and as Special Security Officer, 4th Infantry Division. His military education culminated with attendance at the U.S. Army War College. His awards and decorations included four awards of the Bronze Star, the Vietnam Service Medal with seven campaign stars, and the Legion of Merit. He was proudest of the award of the Ranger TAB, the Parachutists Badge and particularly the Combat Infantry Badge and the Vietnamese Combat Armor Badge. Colonel Moser also served as Chief, Inspections Compliance Branch, Office of the Inspector General, Headquarters, Department of the Army, and as Senior Army Advisor to the Kansas Army National Guard.
After his military retirement he was employed for more than 10 years as the Scene Shop Foreman, Helen Hocker Center for the Performing Arts in Topeka, Kansas.
Bill was a man of many interests. He liked to cook and read books, especially on military topics. He was an avid deer hunter, hunting in both Europe and the United States. Bill enjoyed woodworking and built furniture, also toy boxes for his grandkids, and carved decoys. He had many fond memories of growing up on the east coast and especially enjoyed his time spent at the ocean. Bill and Joy shared a love of Dachshunds, gardening, and spending time in nature.
He was a member of the women's organization of Business and Professional Women in Lawrence for many years and served as president, 1990-1991.
He is survived by his wife, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Joy Kline Moser, of the home; a son, Michael E. (Laura) Moser, Grand Rapids, Michigan; a daughter, Catherine A. Moser Keese, Ashburnham, Massachusetts; and two grandchildren, Matthew John Moser, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Megan (Drew) Nicole Moser Shelby, Edmonds, Washington, and great grandson Isaac (Ike) Shelby, Edmonds, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lawrence E. Moser and former spouse, Barbara F. Moser.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 227 SW Van Buren St., Topeka. The family will greet friends thirty minutes prior to service and a Mass of St. Hubert, Patron Saint of Hunters will be mentioned during Mass. Interment with full military honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Museum of the Kansas National Guard, 125 SE Airport Drive, Topeka, KS 66619; the , 5375 SW 7th St., Topeka, KS 66606; , 1315 SW Arrowhead Rd., Topeka, KS 66604-4020.
Penwell-Gabel is assisting the family. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020