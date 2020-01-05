|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Colton Chad Christenson
3-19-96 to 1-5-15
"Triple C"
Another year has passed us by and a new one about to start, each year we miss you more and more deep down within our hearts. We would give anything and everything just to see your smile again. We hold you close in memory even though we are apart, your spirit will live forever within our broken hearts. You will never be Forgotten as long as we live.
Love the Life you Live
Live the Life you Love
Love you Forever, Mom, Dad, Tanner, Conner, Jordan, Taytum, Delaney, Grandpa & many others.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Jan. 5, 2020