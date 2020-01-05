Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colton Christenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colton Chad Christenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colton Chad Christenson Obituary
In Loving Memory Of
Colton Chad Christenson
3-19-96 to 1-5-15
"Triple C"

Another year has passed us by and a new one about to start, each year we miss you more and more deep down within our hearts. We would give anything and everything just to see your smile again. We hold you close in memory even though we are apart, your spirit will live forever within our broken hearts. You will never be Forgotten as long as we live.

Love the Life you Live
Live the Life you Love

Love you Forever, Mom, Dad, Tanner, Conner, Jordan, Taytum, Delaney, Grandpa & many others.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -