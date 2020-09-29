1/1
Colton Jeffrey Pearce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colton Jeffrey Pearce, 25 of Topeka, Kansas passed away Thursday, September 24th.

Colton is survived by the love of his life, Shelby Beavers and their two young sons, Gavin 4 and Noah 2. His mother Lori Martin and Jeremy Lane of Wichita, Kansas; his father LTC Mike Pearce and Whitney of Leavenworth, Kansas and his step mother Marta Pearce of Columbia City, Indiana. His sister Caitlyn (John) Mahon, nieces Emily and Caroline all of Gardner, Kansas. His brothers Tucker and Ty Pearce of Columbia City, Indiana. His grandparents Mike and Neva Rose of Topeka, Kansas; Phil Martin of Kingsland, Texas; Sheila Pearce of Stedman, North Carolina and Jo Krider of Columbia City, Indiana as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Douglas Pearce, grandfather Harold Krider, Aunt Jennifer Martin and cousin Alexander Martin.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Colton where anyone is welcome at Tecumseh Township Park, 4800 Southeast 2nd Street, Tecumseh, Kansas on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4:30-7:30 pm. Colton's favorite color is blue, if you want to wear anything blue including a ribbon to commemorate his life, you are welcome to.

A private funeral service for family only will be held with Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Topeka.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for Shelby, Gavin, and Noah and can be made payable to Lori Martin at any Core First Bank & Trust location. To leave a message for Colton's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved