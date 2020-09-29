Colton Jeffrey Pearce, 25 of Topeka, Kansas passed away Thursday, September 24th.
Colton is survived by the love of his life, Shelby Beavers and their two young sons, Gavin 4 and Noah 2. His mother Lori Martin and Jeremy Lane of Wichita, Kansas; his father LTC Mike Pearce and Whitney of Leavenworth, Kansas and his step mother Marta Pearce of Columbia City, Indiana. His sister Caitlyn (John) Mahon, nieces Emily and Caroline all of Gardner, Kansas. His brothers Tucker and Ty Pearce of Columbia City, Indiana. His grandparents Mike and Neva Rose of Topeka, Kansas; Phil Martin of Kingsland, Texas; Sheila Pearce of Stedman, North Carolina and Jo Krider of Columbia City, Indiana as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Douglas Pearce, grandfather Harold Krider, Aunt Jennifer Martin and cousin Alexander Martin.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Colton where anyone is welcome at Tecumseh Township Park, 4800 Southeast 2nd Street, Tecumseh, Kansas on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4:30-7:30 pm. Colton's favorite color is blue, if you want to wear anything blue including a ribbon to commemorate his life, you are welcome to.
A private funeral service for family only will be held with Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Topeka.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for Shelby, Gavin, and Noah and can be made payable to Lori Martin at any Core First Bank & Trust location. To leave a message for Colton's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
