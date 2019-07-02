|
|
Connie Haybarker Connie Haybarker, 65, of Topeka, passed away on July 1, 2019.
Connie will lie in state from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA or .
To view a complete obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019