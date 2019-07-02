Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Haybarker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Haybarker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Haybarker Obituary
Connie Haybarker Connie Haybarker, 65, of Topeka, passed away on July 1, 2019.

Connie will lie in state from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA or .

To view a complete obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now