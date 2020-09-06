Constance "Connie" Hillebert, 79, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, August 30 at the Health Care Resort of Topeka. She was born on August 7, 1941, daughter of Ruth Knight.
Connie worked as a secretary for the USD 501 school district for over 37 years where she retired at Chase Middle School. She supported all of her grandchildren by attending all of their sporting and school events.
Connie is preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband Robert Hillebert Sr.; son, Brad Hillebert; and brothers, Carl Holmes and Michael Holmes.
She is survived by her sons Robert (Debra) Hillebert and Brian (Felicia) Hillebert; grandchildren, Jessica Hillebert, Tristan Hillebert, Brock Hillebert, and Gavin Hillebert; and brother, Bob Holmes.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Parker Price Funeral Home from 9:00 am - 11:00 am.
Funeral Service will follow starting at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made out to the Wounded Warrior
Foundation and sent in the care of Parker Price Funeral Home.